Seniors learn new skills at Education and Employment Expo

Education and Employment Expo
Education and Employment Expo(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’re never too old to learn something new, which is why “golden-aged” adults 55 and up gathered together for the Education and Employment Expo on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The event was held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center in Baton Rouge and was hosted by District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst.

It offered folks plenty of options for learning new skills and jobs to apply those skills.

