Seniors learn new skills at Education and Employment Expo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’re never too old to learn something new, which is why “golden-aged” adults 55 and up gathered together for the Education and Employment Expo on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The event was held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center in Baton Rouge and was hosted by District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst.

It offered folks plenty of options for learning new skills and jobs to apply those skills.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.