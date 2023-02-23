Record warmth possible today through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm temperatures will be the main weather headline from today right on into the weekend. We’ll make a run at the record high of 86° today, a record that was set only a year ago.

While we’ll see a decent breeze at times, winds will be considerably lower than yesterday, and only a slim chance of showers is expected. Best chances for a few showers will be late this afternoon into the early evening hours.

More Records Possible into the Weekend

Little change is expected in the pattern as high pressure centered over the Gulf of Mexico remains in control of our weather. Muggy morning starts in the mid to upper 60s will give way to afternoon highs generally in the mid 80s through Sunday. We will continue to flirt with record highs on a daily basis, with cloud cover largely dictating on any given day whether a record is achieved. Little to no rainfall is expected into the weekend, although a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out.

Extended Outlook

A weak cold front may deliver a couple of showers on Monday, but rain chances look minimal with that front. And only a slight cool down is expected with its passage, with morning lows dipping into the 50s for a couple of days, and highs only dropping into the upper 70s on Tuesday. Another cold front may bring a modest cool down toward the end of next week.

