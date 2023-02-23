Pointe Coupee’s Fire District 4 proposes millage increase to keep manpower up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Fire District met today, Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Livonia Branch Library to discuss with folks the possibility of increasing the department’s millage.

Livonia firefighting father and son, Michael and Kobe Vicknair, spend their days waiting with anticipation, never knowing when they’ll be called.

“On a fire scene, it’s really, you have to just do what you can, you know, the more people the better because you have more people, more hands-on. You are able to fight the fires and everything a lot faster, but when it’s only a couple of people on the truck, there is not a whole bunch you can do,” explains Michael.

As a firefighter for the past 15 years, Michael says there are fewer people volunteering to fight the flames in their community, it’s why his son Kobe joined.

“Talking with my dad, he said they needed additional help here because we kind of struggle some days when we don’t have enough people to take of everybody in our district. Some nights we don’t have enough, where we get two calls in a row, and I am busy on one call and we don’t have additional help to help the other person out also,” adds Kobe.

Pointe Coupee’s Fire District 4 says in order to keep the manpower up, they are going to need some help from the community.

“So tonight, we are having a meeting. We want the public’s input on a millage proposing for an 11 mil tax, that’s going to fund full-time firefighters, to build an remodel fire statins to house those full-time firefighters,” says Fire Chief Paul Pinsonant.

Pinsonant says the current mil sits at 10.9. They are asking taxpayers for an additional 11 mils. The goal is to use the money to hire 9 full-time fighters. That way someone will always be on call if there is an emergency.

“We have just a few volunteers left, we have been supplementing that with part-time people, and now it’s coming to the point where we are going to have to hire full-time firefighters because we can’t maintain our response, you know as a fire department,” adds Pinsonant.

Pinsonant says part of the mil will also go to renovating some of the firehouses. He says if they hire more firefighters, they will need more room.

“So, we will have to remodel and probably build a new station to house, I mean the station that we are in now is 42 years old, it was built in ‘81. So, it was made for a couple of volunteers,” explains Pinsonant.

Taxpayers will be able to vote on this proposed milage on 25 March 2023. Pisonant says the proposed mil will double what homeowners pay for fire protection.

If you missed tonight’s meeting, Fire District 4 says they will have more meetings and you can check their Facebook page for the latest update.

