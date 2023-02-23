Louisiana Housing Corporation launches 2023 Blue Tarp Fund Roofing Repair Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) has launched its 2023 Blue Tarp Fund Roofing Repair Program.

The repair program is a grant program designed to assist eligible homeowners in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and West Baton Rouge Parishes with roofing repairs.

It is an initiative started by Senator Regina Barrow and the program was included in appropriation bills during the 2021 and 2022 regular legislative sessions.

LHC is now accepting applications for the program, which is open to homeowners who own and live in their home as their primary residence and have been the owner for at least one year prior to assistance.

“We understand the devastating impact that natural disasters have had on homeowners in Louisiana,” said LHC Executive Director Joshua G. Hollins. “The Blue Tarp Fund Roofing Repair Program is just one of the ways we are committed to helping our communities recover and rebuild after a disaster. We encourage eligible homeowners to apply for this program as soon as possible.”

Qualified applicants must also meet low-income requirements established by LHC Blue Tarp Fund Roofing Repair Program Grant guidelines of below eighty percent (80%) of the area median income. Owners will be required to submit income documentation, such as a pay stub or a benefits summary sheet, as well as proof of home ownership.

The repair program will provide roofing repair assistance to 300-500 qualified applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Click here to download an application. Applications may be emailed to disasterrecovery@lhc.la.gov. Applications may also be dropped off or mailed to LHC Headquarters:

Louisiana Housing Corporation

Attn: Disaster Recovery Dept - Blue Tarp Roofing Program

2415 Quail Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

