Livingston Parish could become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ at council meeting tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish Council will vote on a resolution Thursday night, February 23, to show their support for the Second Amendment.

The resolution by Councilman Jeff Ard says, ‘Resolution supporting the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and declaring Livingston Parish as a Second Amendment Sanctuary Parish.’

Back in 2021, the Pointe Coupee Parish Council passed an ordinance making it a ‘sanctuary parish’ for the Second Amendment as well.

The measure made a change to the parish’s code to the ordinance, making it known where the parish stands in the national gun control debate. Organizers got the idea from other cities across the country.

The Livingston Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers on Government Boulevard.

