Learn how to become an entrepreneur at this finance workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Do you have dreams of becoming an entrepreneur? There’s an opportunity to sharpen your skills and achieve that goal.

Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a free financial wellness workshop on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about becoming money-smart business owners.

The workshop is happening at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The presentation starts at 6 p.m.

Pelican says its nationally certified credit counselor, Lynn Gibert, will teach about the steps to starting a business, building personal credit, and how personal credit affects business lending.

Organizers added free pizza and dessert will be provided. If you show up, you will also be entered into a raffle to win a $50 VISA gift card and a Pelican prize pack.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

