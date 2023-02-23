Denham Springs woman killed in crash, officials say

PINE GROVE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead in the early morning of Thursday, February 23.

According to troopers, the crash happened on LA Hwy 16, near LA Hwy 63, in St. Helena Parish just before 3 a.m.

Officials said Natalie Thompson, 35, of Denham Springs was pronounced dead on the scene. They added Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

During the investigation, it showed that a 2014 Ford Mustang and a 1994 Kentworh W900 were both traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 16. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford traveled onto the right shoulder and then turned left back into the eastbound lane of travel. The Kenworth then struck the Ford, officials said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

