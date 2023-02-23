Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of setting home on fire, attempted murder

Fredrick Breaux
Fredrick Breaux(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted on multiple violent charges.

Fredrick Breaux, 43, is charged with four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Arson and Possession of Firearms or Carrying Concealed Weapons by a Person Convicted or Certain Felonies, officials said.

According to investigators, Breaux was seen on Tuesday, Feb. 14, walking around a home with a handgun and a gas can. Then moments later the utility area was ignited, and flames engulfed the home.

While fleeing the scene Breaux reportedly fired the handgun striking the residence.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported, officials said.

Breaux has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 lbs., and is 6′0″ in height, officials added.

Fredrick Breaux
Fredrick Breaux(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestoppers225.com.

