Coroner called to scene of crash, officials confirm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Thursday morning, according to emergency officials.

It happened at the corner of Florida Blvd. and Monterrey Blvd. around 5:50 a.m.

**GRAPHIC WARNING: Some people may find an image below disturbing.

Florida Blvd. was temporarily shut down at Oak Villa Blvd. near Monterrey Blvd. due to the crash.

It is unclear what led up to the accident.

Details are limited at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

