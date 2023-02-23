Coroner called to scene of crash, officials confirm; Road closed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Thursday morning, according to emergency officials.

It happened at the corner of Florida Blvd. and Monterrey Blvd. around 5:50 a.m.

According to DOTD, Florida Blvd. was shut down at Oak Villa Blvd. near Monterrey Blvd. due to the crash.

US 190 East is closed at Oak Villa Boulevard (past US 61) due to police activity. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 23, 2023

It is unclear what led up to the accident.

Details are limited at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

