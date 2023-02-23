Facebook
Coroner called to scene of crash, officials confirm; Road closed

Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade(Credit: MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Thursday morning, according to emergency officials.

It happened at the corner of Florida Blvd. and Monterrey Blvd. around 5:50 a.m.

According to DOTD, Florida Blvd. was shut down at Oak Villa Blvd. near Monterrey Blvd. due to the crash.

It is unclear what led up to the accident.

Details are limited at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

