Coffee-Marinated Tenderloin of Beef

The acid that is present in coffee along with the sugar from the cane syrup will not only flavor but further tenderize the tenderloin. The addition of herbs and spice-rubbed into the meat makes for a wonderful, well-flavored dish.

Prep Time: 12 Hours

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (5–7 pound) Beef Tenderloin, trimmed

1 quart brewed, cold coffee

½ cup red wine

¼ cup Steen’s® Cane Syrup

2 tbsps chopped tarragon

2 tbsps chopped basil

2 tbsps chopped sage

1 tbsp chopped thyme leaves

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Place tenderloin in a large zipper bag with cold coffee. Seal the bag tightly, shake vigorously, and refrigerate for a minimum of 12 hours and a maximum of 24 hours. When ready to cook, remove the beef from the refrigerator and discard the coffee. Place beef on a cookie sheet and drizzle with red wine. Pour cane syrup evenly over the tenderloin, rubbing well into the meat. Season with herbs, rubbing well onto the outside of the beef. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for a minimum of 2 hours. NOTE: Once the beef is at room temperature for 2 hours, it must be cooked and cannot be returned to the refrigerator. While beef is marinating, light grill according to the manufacturer’s directions. Immediately prior to placing it on the grill, season meat to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place beef over hot fire and cook to an internal temperature of 130°F for medium-rare, turning occasionally. NOTE: Rather than grilling, you may wish to cook meat by placing it in a 375°F oven for 8–12 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 130°F. When tenderloin reaches temperature, remove from grill or oven and wrap tightly in aluminum foil. Allow sitting for 15–20 minutes for internal juices to redistribute. Slice and serve with your favorite condiment.

