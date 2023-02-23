City Leaders say BR is heading in the right direction but some say otherwise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Has crime gotten better or worse for Baton Rouge? Local and federal leaders gave us a look at what they say they’re doing to turn it around. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says Baton Rouge is making progress. Almost 3 years ago her office announced the launch of the Safe, Hopeful, and Healthy BR program, an effort to bring community groups and leaders together to provide resources to combat crime.

“That have contributed to our 23% parish-wide reduction in homicides and 14% reduction in non-fatal shootings within the city limits,” said the Mayor.

“This is almost like some folks should be saying amen to the numbers the mayor shared and to the work and progress that you all have made,” said Anthony Smith with Cities United.

The mayor’s office says Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR has partnered with four nationally recognized agencies. The groups come up with plans based on lessons learned from the Biden administrations Community Violence Intervention Collaborative (CVIC).

“Thank you to all the national partners who’ve come to the table to see that Baton Rouge is a place where we can grow, where we can find expansion and opportunity but most importantly where we can be a great city as we always have been,” added Darius Lanus with the group 100 Black Men.

No one said today was a victory lap, but rather celebrating the progress they say has been made. While also acknowledging there’s still plenty of work to do. Some in the community say it may be more work than leaders think.

“Do you think those initiatives are working or not?” reporter Chris Rosato asked one local.

“Not working...Not working at all. You be afraid to leave your house sometimes, you don’t know what’s gonna happen it’s...It’s just...It’s just gotten worse,” they responded.

“What do you make of the crime?” Rosato asked another local.

“A lot of killing, shooting, a lot of kids getting hurt, innocent kids getting hurt,” the other answered.

One gentleman who spoke from the heart asked us not to show his face. But says he sees no sign of progress anyway.

“The community’s not changing, every day we wake up it looks the same. Baton Rouge politics to me are like Democrats, they’re not helping us, they don’t mean us no good. I just think it’s gonna take somebody to come in to our community and really be serious about it and not be worrying about the grants and stuff that they can get from the government that they can put in their pockets and instead take that grant and put it in the community,” said the local.

Safe BR says phase two will aim to prioritize solutions for neighborhood safety, employment, education, and health services.

