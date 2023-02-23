Baton Rouge crawfish shops getting swamped again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carnival season is over but crawfish season is just heating up.

Berthelot’s Crawfish Company is one of the many seafood businesses stocked up and ready to go ahead of Friday, Feb. 24. They’re located on Perkins Rd. and known for their fresh, live, and boiled seafood and plate lunches.

Barry Sanchez and Nick Debenedetto are the co-owners of Berthelot’s. They started selling crawfish on Jan. 18 and said the size and prices are something you’re not going to want to miss.

You can find their daily deals on Facebook.

You can find a list of locations selling boiled and live crawfish on the Crawfish App.

