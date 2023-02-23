Facebook
Arrest made in I-12 shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

Avery Hall
Avery Hall(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a suspect was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in connection with a shooting on I-12 in October that resulted in a man dead and another injured.

Detectives said Avery Hall, 24, was taken into custody after being located at a home on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Toby Taylor, 28, they added.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured in I-12 shooting; incident not random, according to police

Police said Taylor and a 25-year-old man were on I-12 West on Oct. 8, 2022, around 3 a.m. when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane. They added the pair was leaving a place on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Police say Toby Taylor, 28, died from his gunshot injuries.
Police say Toby Taylor, 28, died from his gunshot injuries.(Family of Toby Taylor)

Officials said the surviving victim was the driver and after the shooting, he drove to a nearby hospital. They added his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said during Hall’s arrest, they found 1,000 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of mushrooms, two guns (one of which was reported stolen), and cash. Hall was also booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, resisting, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm with CDS.

Investigators said another man was arrested with Hall. They explained Jacoby Hibbler, 18, was booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with CDS, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting. A picture of Hibbler was not provided.

BRPD said its homicide detectives, street crimes division, and the US Marshal’s Task Force were involved in the arrests.

