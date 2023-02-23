Facebook
19th JDC to hold Annual Traffic Resolution Day

The 19th Judicial District Court is hosting an event to help people resolve their traffic tickets on Friday, February 24.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The East Baton Rouge District Court Traffic Division will allow drivers to fix any outstanding tickets with what they call  “Traffic Resolution Day”.

The 19th JDC handles tickets by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police within East Baton Rouge, Central City Police, and a few other law enforcement agencies.

Workers say the more than 160 traffic ticket arrests conducted this year, could have been prevented if people showed up for court.

“The minute you miss court in a lot of places, your driver’s license gets suspended and those fees and the money that you owe, it grows exponentially. So, people find themselves in a position where they can’t get their driver’s license back,” said Genevieve Robishaux, the Traffic Court Coordinator for 19th JDC.

Drivers will get to show up to court with their license, insurance card, and registration card for information on how to get their tickets resolved.

The traffic office will also be available to answer questions about suspended Louisiana licenses.

Traffic Resolution Court will be held on Friday, February 24th at 300 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.

