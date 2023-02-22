Windy day ahead with unusually warm weather into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wind will be the biggest story today, with a Windy Advisory in effect from 9 AM through 6 PM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 22 (WAFB)

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts into the 30s common, and periodic gusts into the 40s quite possible. With that in mind, make sure you secure any loose objects outside of your home and stay alert for strong crosswinds when driving today.

Other than the wind, warmth will also be a big story, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s.

We should fall shy of today’s record of 87° in Baton Rouge, but highs will be roughly 15 degrees above normal for the date.

Record Highs Ahead?

While Wednesday’s temperatures should fall just a little shy of record levels, records will be in jeopardy just about every day from Thursday into the weekend. Highs in the mid 80s will be common, with upper 80s not out of the question. It’s worth noting that the all-time record high for February in Baton Rouge is 88 degrees and we could flirt with that in the days ahead. Spotty showers will be possible during that stretch, but the high pressure producing the warm weather should also keep us mainly dry.

Extended Outlook

A weak cool front may deliver a few showers on Monday, followed by a brief, modest cool-down for a day or two. Lows are expected to dip into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tuesday’s highs in the mid to upper 70s. But 80s look to make a quick return by Wednesday of next week.

