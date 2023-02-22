What to do with your leftover Mardi Gras beads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you have piles of Mardi Gras beads left over from the last few weeks of parades. Instead of throwing them in the trash, local organizations are collecting them and putting them to good use.

Mid City Redevelopment is collecting beads at 419 N. 19th St in Baton Rouge.

“If you have beads and you don’t know what to do with them bring them to us, Mid City Development where we recycle and then we throw them back at Mid City Gras next year,” said Executive Director Kismet Gray. “Let us know you’re here and we’ll make sure we get them inside. If we do come and they are outside of course we will take them, but we would love to see your face as you donate.”

The Arc of East Ascension is also collecting beads starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. The address is 1122 East Ascension Complex Blvd in Gonzales.

You can call the office for more information at 225-621-2000.

You can also visit them online at https://www.thearcea.com/.

