No. 15 LSU holds on to beat La. Tech 3-1, Redoutey led the way with 2 HRs

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU held on to beat Louisiana Tech on Mardi Gras from Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston, La.

The Tigers (11-0) powered their way past the Bulldogs (7-3) 3-1. McKenzie Redoutey led the way for LSU going 2-for-3 at the plate with two solo home runs.

Redoutey gave the Tigers the early lead in the top of the second inning on a solo home run to center field to give them a 1-0 lead.

Louisiana Tech would finally get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game on a Brooke Diaz RBI single to make it 1-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Redoutey added another run on her second solo home run of the game, this time to right field to make it 2-1. LSU would add another run off an RBI double from Maci Bergeron to make it 3-1.

The Bulldogs tried to answer in the bottom half of the sixth inning, as they loaded the bases with one out, but Sydney Berzon escaped the jam getting the second out at home plate and then striking out the final batter of the inning.

LSU will stay in north Louisiana as they will face ULM on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

