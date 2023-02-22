Never a dull moment in NOLA for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Other cities have their monuments and museums, and though we have those also, there really isn’t anything quite like Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It’s a city known for its charm and its characters. And those from here know Mardi Gras is a tradition unlike any other.

“Been coming here about the last 10 years. This is the end of Rex right here. Very easy to get to, it’s secret nobody knows there’s no tents in the way, no nothin, you can show up at the last second and see the parade,” said one local.

The parades and the parties attract folks both local and abroad.

“Yea, both the nightlife and the day life is insane,” said one visitor from out of state.

“I think my favorite part has been how people go all out with the costumes and the decorations. Like people are really into it,” said another.

And you never know what kind of characters you’ll find. But with the surge in crime that’s taken grip of the city, it may not be enough to deter the hardcore fans just yet, but it, unfortunately, was to keep others away.

“My friends usually like Mardi Gras because we ride in the parades. But other than that, my friends no, but other people that were on the fence, no they prob stayed away,” one local added.

But despite the chances of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, folks out here today were not about to let fear rain on their parade.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.