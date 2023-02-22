La. state lawmaker wants AEDs at all schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A state lawmaker wants to make heart safety a priority on all school campuses, by mandating AEDs are available.

During a life-or-death situation, like cardiac arrest, minutes and even seconds count. Brad Harris with Baton Rouge EMS has seen it enough times over his 24-year career.

He says an automated external defibrillator, otherwise known as an AED, can be a game changer.

“The sooner that you can get CPR initiated and an AED on the patient, the greater risk of their chance of survival is,” explains Harris.

State Senator Cleo Fields is introducing a bill this legislative session that will mandate AEDs at all schools in the state, from pre-schools all the way to college.

“This is something that not only would be, but could be rather a life-saving tool for students, but it could be a life-saving tool for a teacher. It could be a life-saving tool for a parent or visitor,” says Fields.

Fields’ bill requires someone trained to know how to use an AED. Harris says the training on how to use one is not extensive.

“If it says shock advised, it’s going to charge and then a red flashing light will come on, you hit the button and then it sends an electric shock to the heart. It may take responders 5 to 10, even 15 minutes to get to you. So, if someone is there doing CPR and an AED has delivered defibrillation, before we get there, their chances of survival increases,” says Harris.

The bill would also require AEDs at competitive athletic events sponsored by schools.

“It gets a little bit higher when there is athletic competition that is ongoing,” says Dr. Carl Luikart who is a sports cardiologist over at Our Lady of the Lake.

Luikart says it’s rare for children to go into cardiac arrest, but having an AED ready to go during big sports events or any situation could ultimately save someone’s life. Along with knowledge of how to do CPR, something that the whole nation witnessed with Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin earlier this year.

One of the possible hurdles this bill could face is the lack of funding. School systems would essentially have to find it in their own budgets to pay for the AED or work with community partners for donations.

