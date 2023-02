BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU true freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 12.3 points per game with the Tigers this season and has also played her share of tenacious defense.

Johnson has played a pivotal role in LSU currently being 25-1 overall and 13-1 in the SEC.

