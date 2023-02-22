CRIME STOPPERS: Deadly assault case remains unsolved; officials ask for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A year after he was killed, family members and investigators are still searching for answers as to who killed Darren Warren and why.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are seeking any information from the public about Warren’s unsolved murder case.

Dexter Warren (Crime Stoppers)

Warren was physically assaulted Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, on Plank Road near Hooper Road, and he later died from his injuries while hospitalized, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867; downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppers225.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

