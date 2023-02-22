Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Where to get ashes on Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday, which is observed on Feb. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten...
Ash Wednesday, which is observed on Feb. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ash Wednesday, which is observed on Feb. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season.

There are several churches and services in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas that will distribute ashes.

Take a look at the list below:

St. Joseph Cathedral (401 Main Street)

  • Noon

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (445 Marquette Avenue)

  • 6:30 a.m.
  • 8 a.m.
  • Noon
  • 6 p.m.

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (15615 Jefferson Highway)

  • 8:45 a.m.
  • Noon
  • 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (2250 Main Street)

  • 8 a.m.
  • Noon
  • 6 p.m.

St. Agnes Catholic Church (749 East Blvd.)

  • 6 a.m.
  • Noon
  • 5:30 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church (12424 Brogdon Lane)

  • 8 a.m.
  • Noon
  • 6:30 p.m.

University United Methodist Church (3350 Dalrymple Drive)

Ashes-to-Geaux

  • 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in UUMC parking lot
  • Noon to 1 p.m. in UUMC parking lot and the corner of Chimes and Highland Road

St. Andrew’s UMC Baton Rouge (17510 Monitor Avenue)

Drive-thru ashes

  • 6:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 22
Windy day ahead with unusually warm weather into the weekend
There were tons of Mardi Gras celebrations happening across the state, but one small town was...
’10 out of 10’: Thousands turn up for White Castle’s annual Mardi Gras parade
Other cities have their monuments and museums, and though we have those also, there really...
Never a dull moment in NOLA for Mardi Gras
Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four...
Bond set at more than $1 million for suspect in fatal Bacchus parade shooting