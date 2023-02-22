Where to get ashes on Ash Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ash Wednesday, which is observed on Feb. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season.
There are several churches and services in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas that will distribute ashes.
Take a look at the list below:
St. Joseph Cathedral (401 Main Street)
- Noon
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (445 Marquette Avenue)
- 6:30 a.m.
- 8 a.m.
- Noon
- 6 p.m.
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (15615 Jefferson Highway)
- 8:45 a.m.
- Noon
- 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (2250 Main Street)
- 8 a.m.
- Noon
- 6 p.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church (749 East Blvd.)
- 6 a.m.
- Noon
- 5:30 p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church (12424 Brogdon Lane)
- 8 a.m.
- Noon
- 6:30 p.m.
University United Methodist Church (3350 Dalrymple Drive)
Ashes-to-Geaux
- 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in UUMC parking lot
- Noon to 1 p.m. in UUMC parking lot and the corner of Chimes and Highland Road
St. Andrew’s UMC Baton Rouge (17510 Monitor Avenue)
Drive-thru ashes
- 6:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
