Where to get ashes on Ash Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ash Wednesday, which is observed on Feb. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season.

There are several churches and services in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas that will distribute ashes.

Take a look at the list below:

St. Joseph Cathedral (401 Main Street)

Noon

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (445 Marquette Avenue)

6:30 a.m.

8 a.m.

Noon

6 p.m.

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (15615 Jefferson Highway)

8:45 a.m.

Noon

6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (2250 Main Street)

8 a.m.

Noon

6 p.m.

St. Agnes Catholic Church (749 East Blvd.)

6 a.m.

Noon

5:30 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church (12424 Brogdon Lane)

8 a.m.

Noon

6:30 p.m.

University United Methodist Church (3350 Dalrymple Drive)

Ashes-to-Geaux

7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in UUMC parking lot

Noon to 1 p.m. in UUMC parking lot and the corner of Chimes and Highland Road

St. Andrew’s UMC Baton Rouge (17510 Monitor Avenue)

Drive-thru ashes

6:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

