’10 out of 10’: Thousands turn up for White Castle’s annual Mardi Gras parade

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - There were tons of Mardi Gras celebrations happening across the state, but one small town was on a mission to outdo everyone.

The town of White Castle hosted its annual parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in front of thousands of anxious and excited people.

“It’s all about family and fun. You don’t need money to come down here, because people take care of their own,” Jimmy Breaux said.

On a scale of one to 10, the people we spoke with told us this parade was one for the books.

“10 out of 10,” one man said.

“It’s all love. Look at the people. Nobody’s trying to fight. People just out here loving on each other right now,” Dakota Watson said.

The parade’s special guest and Grand Marshall was White Castle native, and Chicago Bears lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

The Southern University alumnus shared how much it meant to come back home.

“It’s just good to be back out here with my people. They supported me through the whole way, nobody never did any snake stuff, and they just supported me. They told me to lock in, and don’t worry about White Castle, we’re going to be here. It feels good to come back and give back to the town and show that it doesn’t matter how big I get, I’m going to always come back and show love,” Carter said.

Of course, no Mardi Gras celebration is complete without the food.

There were plates of catfish, chicken wings, jambalaya, gumbo, and much more to go around.

“We come out here on Mardi Gras day to have fun and come together. Get some different tastes in the world, we know what’s going on, but we’re here to have fun, enjoy life, and just enjoy one another,” one man said.

A great time with even better people.

“Right here. White Castle. Every Mardi Gras. This is what we do. So, if y’all want to come out here and see us, no matter where you’re at, come see us,” one man said.

