Zulu monarchs Nicholls and Christy Spears relish their reign on Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicholls “Nick” Spears and his wife Christy Lagarde Spears grew up going to Zulu parades on Fat Tuesday. Now, decades later, they are reigning as royalty for the iconic Carnival krewe on this Mardi Gras (Feb. 21).

Nick Spears became an associate member of Zulu in 1998.

“I was in the military at the time, in the Marine Corps. But I knew that this was an organization that I wanted to be a tied to,” he said.

He became a full member of the krewe in 2001. Spears currently serves on Zulu’s board of directors and has performed various other roles in the organization, including a time as recording secretary.

“It is the No. 3 position in the organization,” he said.

In addition to his time in the Marines, King Zulu has a bachelors and masters degree from Southern and Tulane universities, respectively. He is a licensed contractor who owns SCG Construction Group.

And Spears is honored to be part of Zulu’s Hall of Fame.

“It was a very huge honor to be inducted amongst peers,” he said.

But Spears said he didn’t initially join Zulu with aspirations of reigning as King.

“No, I didn’t,” he said. ”I realized what King Zulu actually embodied, and it was service to the organization and the community. So that’s when I became a little laser-focused on that goal.”

Queen Zulu earned a bachelors degree from Xavier University of Louisiana in psychology, a masters from Texas Southern and a doctorate from the University of Holy Cross. She works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Equal Employment, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office.

“I’ve gotten to meet so many wonderful people within the Zulu organization and then within the community,” she said.

She said she is thrilled that her husband’s work to become king paid off.

“It is a very heart-warming and overwhelming experience at times, to see all of the things that have happened for him from the very beginning all the way until now,” she said.

Zulu members often wage expensive campaigns in hopes of winning the most votes. Spears said he is grateful to his wife and other family members for supporting his efforts.

“It means that I will get to leave my fingerprints in the sand in this organization,” he said.

The Spears’ home is filled with gifts from well-wishers, many of them were situated under a specially decorated Mardi Gras tree.

“We received so many gifts, you would think that this is Christmas all over again,” the Zulu Queen said.

Zulu is known for tossing embellished coconuts on Fat Tuesday. The king held one he received as a gift.

“This one has a crown and a stem on it,” he said.

The couple said they hope their reign will inspire children across the city.

“That they can do anything,” Christy Spears said. “They can be Queen Zulu one day. Or, even greater than that, they can be the president of the United States. There’s nothing to stop them and I want to make sure that’s the message -- that young girls, if they see me, that they can see themselves in a positive way.”

King Zulu wants children to know that perseverance pays off.

“Faith and hard work,” he said. “And even if the first time it does not work, to get back up. A coping mechanism, to stay focused, to not let people deter you. Be your own leader, to finish what you start.”

They said their collective wish for Mardi Gras is great weather and a safe time for all.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.