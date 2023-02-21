Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Save your life with the sunshine vitamin!

A person can get vitamin D in three ways: through the skin, from their diet, and from medically...
A person can get vitamin D in three ways: through the skin, from their diet, and from medically prescribed supplements.(MGN)
By Adahlia Thomas and Roque Correa
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - New research from the University of South Australia gives strong evidence that vitamin D deficiency is associated with premature death, prompting calls for people to follow healthy vitamin d level guidelines. Vitamin d deficiency is already extremely common, affecting approximately 42 percent of the US population, according to research published in the National Institutes of Health database. Because of this, some researchers across the globe have referred to vitamin D deficiency as an “invisible epidemic.” Here are ways to offset the imbalance.

It’s no secret that vitamin D is critical to balancing many areas of health. From pediatric broken bones to cluster headaches, physicians and scientists are still learning just how powerful the “sunshine vitamin” is … especially when it comes to fighting viruses.

Ivan Castro, MD, Internal Medicine, at Private Health MD says, “The main effect that we’re talking about in vitamin D really has to do with the immune system itself in just fighting off the virus rather than counteracting some of these things, such as blood clotting and reversing low oxygen levels.”

Jeffrey Drebin, MD, Chair, Dept. of Surgery, at Memorial Sloan Kettering explains, “We know that in our patients’ specimens that were removed and put into tissue culture, vitamin D shuts down the stromal cells.”

A person can get vitamin D in three ways: through the skin, from their diet, and from medically prescribed supplements. The National Institutes of Health recommends 400 international units of vitamin D for new borns up to 12 months, 600 for children and adults up to 70 years old as well as breastfeeding women, and 800 international units for adults 71 and up.

For people who are very close to the normal vitamin D level, which is 30, experts recommend adding more vitamin D to your diet.

“…for example, mushrooms, salmon, halibut, herring. Milk is fortified with vitamin D, eggs, that sort of thing.” Says Doctor Castro.

The bottom line? Vitamin D is vital for your life!

The standard treatment for vitamin D deficiency involves supplements. Depending on an individual’s condition, their healthcare provider will recommend how much they need to take, how often they need to take it, and how long they need to take it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Pandora Porcase has been a musician for 60 years.
YOUR HEALTH: Pandora’s story; Controlling Lymphedema with bypass surgery…and more
Brain injury
YOUR HEALTH: Shocking benefits of brain stimulation
CONSUMER REPORTS: Set up your new Robovac or maximize your current one
Patients who took folic acid encountered a 44 percent reduction in suicidal thoughts and...
YOUR HEALTH: Folic acid impacts suicide risk