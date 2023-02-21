WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Everywhere else it’s just a Tuesday, but in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2023, is one of the most magical days of the year.

Join Fox 8′s crews across the Uptown parade route, on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, and everywhere in between.

Coverage begins at 4 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. If you can’t view the live stream above, click here.

Zulu kicks things off at 8 a.m., followed by Rex, the King of Carnival.

MORE STORIES

2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Rare footage of 1898 Rex parade, oldest surviving Mardi Gras video, uncovered

Adam Devine brings laughs and good vibes during reign as King of Bacchus

New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.