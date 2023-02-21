Facebook
Two Angola employees arrested in separate, unrelated criminal investigations, officials say

Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with The Louisiana Department of Corrections said the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two Angola prison employees in connection with separate and unrelated criminal investigations.

One of the employees, Kirk Templeton, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case, according to La. DOC officials.

Meanwhile, La. DOC officials said the other worker arrested in connection with the separate alleged crime, Jacob Lee Irwin, was a probational employee and was terminated by La. DOC.

According to La. DOC officials, the separate alleged crimes did not happen while the employees were on duty. However, officials said the alleged crimes did occur in the employee residential area of the Angola prison property.

La. DOC officials said the allegations are being taken very seriously.

The exact charges and additional details were not provided by authorities.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

