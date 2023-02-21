Thousands pack the streets of New Roads for two parades on Mardi Gras

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - It was a huge block party in New Roads for Mardi Gras with plenty of floats, beads, and throws for everyone to enjoy.

The Community Center Carnival Parade is the second-oldest Mardi Gras Parade in Louisiana, celebrating its 101st parade this year.

Beloved local merrymaker James Mortimer “Jimmy” Boudreaux started the New Roads morning parade known as the Community Center Carnival Parade in 1922 with a mule-drawn float and a brass band.

The theme of this year’s parade was ‘Winter Wonderland.’

The Lions’ Club celebrated its 79th parade this year with the theme, “Music For the Ages”.

While only one person was caught sleeping, others were up on their feet dancing the day away..

“This Louisiana baby, Baton Rouge at that. We might be in New Roads, but this is Baton Rouge and New Orleans down here baby,” said one woman.

You could hear the sound of the drums from the marching bands in the streets.

While some folks were cooking up a good meal on the route.

“About to do some barbeque chicken, and we got some boiled meat and turkey necks,” said one man.

Other people were all about festive outfits.

“I’ve been collecting this costume over the years, man. I go to Mardi Gras every year, and every year they throw me something different, so just put a little here, a little there,” said another man.

Mardi Gras brings in folks from far and wide, including this foreign exchange student from Spain.

“Everybody is really friendly and happy,” she said.

“Do they have anything like this in Spain,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“No,” said the student.

Everyone loves the family-friendly atmosphere that the parade brings each year.

“Lots of fun, I love it, I take off from work to come to Mardi Gras,” said one woman.

“Love it, love it, love it, love it, come here have fun. Everybody enjoying themselves with the kids and everybody, throwing good candy and beads and everything. It’s all good,” said one man.

Everybody letting the good times roll in New Roads, and is ready for next year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.