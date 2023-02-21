Temperatures continue to climb, record highs could fall later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather should not present any major issues for parades rolling across south Louisiana today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

Overall, things should be fairly similar to what we experienced on Lundi Gras, with plenty of clouds, warm temps, and a few sprinkles or light showers. Highs will again top out near 80 degrees, so dress comfortably if heading to any parades today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

Weather should also cooperate for baseball at The Box this afternoon as Southern makes the short cross-town trip to take on LSU at 2 PM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

Windy Wednesday

Breezy conditions will turn into downright windy conditions on Wednesday as the pressure gradient strengthens between low pressure to our north and high pressure to our south. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected, with widespread gusts in the 30s, and periodic gusts in the 40s possible. A Wind Advisory is likely to be issued for most, if not all, of our viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

Otherwise, warm weather continues, with highs climbing into the low 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible, with best chances for areas northwest of metro Baton Rouge.

Record Highs Falling?

It only gets warmer from the end of the week and into the weekend, with Thursday currently appearing as though it will be our warmest day. Highs could reach the upper 80s, which would result in record highs falling in several locations, and perhaps even threaten the all-time February record of 88 degrees in Baton Rouge. Additional record highs will be in jeopardy into the weekend as temperatures continue to top out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

(Modest) Relief Next Week

A weak cold front may finally slide through the region by late Monday or early Tuesday of next week, delivering some modest relief. In the wake of the front, lows are expected to dip into the 50s for a few days, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially quickly rebounding into the low 80s by Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 21 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.