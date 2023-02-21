Seafood Fettucine Casserole

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I am often asked for recipes that assist fishing families in search of using up their catch. Naturally, I begin with a simple grilled or baked fish sprinkle with fresh herbs and drizzled with butter, but for those looking for a little bit of adventure without too much work, this is my go-to recipe.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 cups fish, (1-inch) cubed

2 cups (71–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (12-ounce) package of fettuccine noodles, cooked

½ cup butter

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

½ cup flour

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 (10-ounce) package of frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup chopped basil

1 (3-ounce) can of French-fried onions

Method:

In a 1-gallon saucepot over medium heat, poach fish and shrimp in lightly salted simmering water until shrimp is pink and curled, do not boil. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic for 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour and stir until a white roux is achieved. Add milk, heavy whipping cream, and frozen vegetables, whisking until well blended. Bring to a low simmer and cook until the cream mixture is slightly thickened. Add Parmesan cheese, blending well. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Remove from heat then add basil, stirring to mix. Into a 9″ x 13″ baking dish, alternate layers of seafood, pasta, and cream sauce until all has been added. Cover loosely with foil and bake for approximately 45 minutes. Remove from oven then remove foil. Sprinkle with French-fried onions. Additional cheese may be sprinkled on top at this time if desired. Return to oven and bake an additional 5–7 minutes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.