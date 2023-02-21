Facebook
No. 1 LSU overcomes slow start to take down Southern in 7 innings

LSU first baseman Tre Morgan (18)
LSU first baseman Tre Morgan (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU (4-0) overcame a slow start and a 4-0 deficit to take down Southern (3-1), 18-4, in seven innings on Mardi Gras at Alex Box Stadium.

Tre’ Morgan led the way for the Tigers, going 4-for-5 with 8 RBI and hitting for the cycle, the first since 2011. Morgan also hit for the cycle in order.

Southern took a quick 4-0 lead, scoring on a sac-fly in the top of the second inning, and then added three more runs in the third inning on an RBI single and a two-run single.

LSU got the bats going in the bottom of the third inning, as the Tigers erupted for five runs. Gavin Dugas got things started with an RBI double, followed by a two-run double from Morgan, and then freshman Jared Jones blasted a two-run shot to left field that hit the scoreboard.

Brayden Jobert continued the hot hitting in the bottom of the fourth inning, blasting a three-run shot to left field.

The Tigers added five more runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, capped off by Morgan’s three-run home run to right field.

LSU will head to Round Rock, Texas, for the Round Rock Classic on Friday, Feb. 24, and will face Kansas State at 2 p.m.

