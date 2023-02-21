Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans on a weapons charge, according to authorities.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers

Nabers was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, jail records show.

Records show Nabers was released late Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, meaning he was not required to post bond.

The arrest happened around 9 p.m. Monday evening but he was not booked into the jail until just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, records show.

The LSU Athletics Department is aware of the arrest but was working to gather more details before releasing a statement, a source familiar with the matter told WAFB.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

In two seasons with the Tigers, the Youngsville native has made 100 catches for 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

LSU special teams coach Brian Polian
LSU special teams coach Brian Polian moves to off-the-field role
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout...
Chiefs activate former LSU RB Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII