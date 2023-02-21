Facebook
LSU special teams coach Brian Polian moves to off-the-field role

LSU special teams coach Brian Polian
LSU special teams coach Brian Polian(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian is being moved to an off-the-field position with the football program, university officials confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on the change in Polian’s role with the program.

LSU officially announced Polian as the special teams coordinator in December 2021. He replaced Greg McMahon who announced his retirement.

Polian was with head coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame for the five previous seasons. When followed Kelly to Baton Rouge, he was considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football.

