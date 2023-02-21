LSU special teams coach Brian Polian moves to off-the-field role

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian is being moved to an off-the-field position with the football program, university officials confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on the change in Polian’s role with the program.

Sources: LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian is transitioning to an off-field role at LSU where he’ll help manage the roster, NIL and the transfer portal in a GM-type role. With that move, LSU is searching for a new special teams coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2023

LSU officially announced Polian as the special teams coordinator in December 2021. He replaced Greg McMahon who announced his retirement.

Polian was with head coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame for the five previous seasons. When followed Kelly to Baton Rouge, he was considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football.

