LSU forward Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against...
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for her dominant performances on the court against Ole Miss and Florida.

In the two games, Reese scored 61 points while shooting 65% from the floor. In the win over Ole Miss Reese scored 36 points, a career-high, she also grabbed 20 rebounds giving her four games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

Against Florida, Reese was the first SEC player in the last 20 seasons to score 25 points, pulled down 16 rebounds, and added five assists.

The Baltimore native averaged 30.5 points per game, 18 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

