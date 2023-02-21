JACQUES TALK: Kaylin Rice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kaylin Rice is in her second season with the LSU Women’s Basketball program as an assistant coach after following Head Coach Kim Mulkey from Baylor to LSU.

She spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Baylor from 2019-21 after being promoted from associate director of basketball operations. At the time of her hire as Baylor’s assistant coach, Rice was 26 years old and was the youngest assistant coach in the Big 12 and second youngest in the six major Division I basketball conferences. Prior to that, she served two seasons as the associate director of basketball operations from 2017-19.

In March of 2020, she was named to the WBCA’s prestigious list of ‘Thirty Under 30,’ which recognizes up-and-coming assistant coaches in women’s basketball that exemplify involvement in community service, mentorship, impact on players, professional manner, attitude and professional association involvement.

In her position within the operations staff in Waco, she managed the practice squad, assisted with scouting reports, film breakdown and on-campus recruiting.

Rice was on staff with the Lady Bears from 2011 until the spring of 2021 when she moved into her current role at LSU. She transitioned to her full-time role at Baylor following four years as a team manager and two seasons as a graduate assistant for the Baylor women’s basketball team from 2011-2017.

The Stephenville, Texas, native graduated from Waco’s Midway High School in 2011, where she played basketball for three years with the Panthers. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Social Studies education from Baylor in May 2015 and earned a Master of Education in Sport Management in May 2017.

She married her husband, Jesse, in May 2017. The two have a daughter, Reeves.

