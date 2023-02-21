Facebook
Happy Mardi Gras from the Big Easy

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras festivities are in full swing as people flood the streets of the Big Easy. You can expect another packed day of parades, floats, costumes, and throws.

The Krewe of Zulu is the first parade to roll on Fat Tuesday at 8 a.m. It starts at S. Claiborne and Jackson Ave.

At 10 a.m., the Krewe of Rex will roll through the West Riverside, Uptown, Touro, Milan, Garden District, Central City, Lower Garden District, Central Business District, and French Quarter neighborhoods.

You can celebrate safely with these tips:

1. Keep track of your group and plan a meeting spot in case your group gets separated.

2. Take a “safety selfie” of your group at the beginning of the day. That way if you can’t find someone, you have a photo of what they’re wearing.
- If you can’t find your child, tell the nearest public safety official. There are also lost children stations along the route.

3. Stay behind barricades, out of the street, and listen to public safety officials.
- Don’t cross the street between floats.
- Don’t go after beads or other throws that land near passing floats.

4. Plan ahead for heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Be patient and build extra time into travel.
- Slow down and don’t drive distracted, streets are crowded with fellow parade goers.

Officials are asking you to report suspicious activity to public safety officials.

Click here for a full list of parade routes.

