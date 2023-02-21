Facebook
Domestic incident leads to deadly shooting, sheriff says

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting overnight in Livingston Parish.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Deputies with LPSO were dispatched to Plantation Trace Drive in reference to the shooting.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male with a fatal gunshot wound. One female was detained for questioning. At this point, it appears to be a domestic incident.”

The victim has been identified as Justin Carrier.

The investigation is ongoing.

