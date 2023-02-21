Central begins ‘Pavement Management Plan’ to fix roads

Editor’s Note: Breanne Bizette will have a full report on 9News at 6.

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The city of Central has started its “Pavement Management Plan” to fix its roadways, officials have announced.

The Central City Council approved the plan on February 7 and Mayor Wade Evans said the process of “proactively patching potholes” has begun.

Information provided by City of Central:

This was a priority of the last council, and it was important that we implemented a data driven plan to fix our roadways. The plan will look at visible pavement condition, data derived from the Capital Region Planning Commission study, safety data, traffic counts, and geographical data to get the recommendations. By using this type of data, we can maximize our investment, and minimize the costs associated with doing projects that are not bundled. Mayor Evans will ask the city council to support spending up to $6,000,000.00 per year to help bring our roads into acceptable condition. What we have learned is that by increasing the amount we spend, we can exponentially increase the amount of work done, decreasing the per mile cost. We will also aggressively use pavement preservation practices to increase the usable life of our roads that need basic preservation maintenance. Our inspector is actively assessing our neighborhoods and marking the potholes, and a repair crew is working solely on the patching of the roads. We are also reporting the issues on state and parish roads, and after two weeks of no repair, we are going to put asphalt in the hole. The mayor has never been a fan of the “it is not our problem” response and since our citizens drive all roads in Central, he feels that it is “our” problem. We will actively pursue solutions from our state and parish partners, but something as vital as our roads are too important for excuses.

Officials added the mayor has made changes in the way the city’s money was invested. As an example, they said $45 million was moved from a low-earning checking account to a higher-earning money market account and they expect to see earnings of $1.5 million or more from proper management of assets.

