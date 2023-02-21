7 more arrested, 122 additional phones recovered in pickpocket scheme, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced seven additional arrests were made on Monday, Feb. 21 in connection with what investigators are calling a pickpocket scheme.

Chief Jimmy Travis stated there will be a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. in reference to the arrests of the “Mardi Gras Bandits.”

TPSO reportedly recovered another 122 cell phones in addition to the 40 iPhones that were originally stolen.

Four people were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 18 in connection with the incident.

Deputies said the arrests came after 40 iPhones, credit and debit cards, identification cards, and other items were recovered at an Air B&B in the Tickfaw area.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a person contacted authorities and said his phone had been stolen from his pocket during a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans. Deputies said the phone was traced back to the Air B&B in the Tickfaw area.

Deputies said they responded to the Air B&B, conducted initial interviews, and obtained a search warrant. The search warrant led to the discovery of the phones and other items.

TPSO said the four suspects are believed to have flown to New Orleans from Miami to attend Mardi Gras and devise the pickpocket scheme.

The suspects were identified by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office as Bridgette Solorzano Rodriguee, 32, Yudi Solorzano Sanchez, 36, Jean Paul Sabogal Angorita, 26, and Rafael Adrien Souza, 24. Authorities say they are each being charged with possession of stolen property.

Tangipahoa Parish suspects (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities also said the suspects were found and arrested outside the city limits of Tickfaw. Therefore, the Tickfaw Police Department will not be able to answer any questions from the public about the incident.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that anyone pickpocketed after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, will not find their possessions among the recovered phones and credit and debit cards.

The TPSO Cyber Crimes Unit identified the numbers for 35 of the phones by using SIM card data and other tools.

Authorities made the below social media post and listed numbers for the phones whose owners could not be contacted.

To avoid becoming a victim of a pickpocketer, authorities encourage members of the public to keep wallets and phones in a front pocket while in a large crowd.

The investigation remains ongoing.

