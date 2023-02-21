2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent clash involving guns and vehicles left two men dead and three other people critically injured, creating a chaotic crime scene that shut down westbound Interstate 10 in New Orleans East for nearly five hours Monday night (Feb. 20).

New Orleans police initially reported the incident as a double shooting that left one man dead. But after an investigation that closed the interstate between Read and Crowder boulevards from about 5:35-10:35 p.m., the NOPD presented a new narrative that added a death and three more critically injured patients.

According to police, a 21-year-old man and an unidentified man riding with him inside a black Dodge were found dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash, having each been shot multiple times.

Police said the shooting appears to have occurred at the North I-10 Service Road and Bundy Road, where the Dodge “veered through the fence, entered onto the interstate and crashed into a traveling motorist” driving a white Nissan. The Nissan was headed westbound on I-10 between the Read Boulevard on-ramp and the Crowder Boulevard exit, police said.

Inside the Nissan, the NOPD said officers found a 35-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and an unidentified woman who had been shot in the head “as a result of the incident.” All three people in the Nissan were taken for hospital treatment in critical condition, according to an NOPD press release.

Police did not explain whether the people in the two crashed vehicles had been engaged in a gun battle, or if the woman in the Nissan had been hit by a stray bullet.

Neither the identities of the men fatally shot nor the people injured in the crashed Nissan have been disclosed.

The shooting first was reported at 5:31 p.m., police said. The traffic backup and detour came at a time when many motorists were heading home from work and others were trying to get to the Carnival parades rolling in Uptown New Orleans.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

