Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman arrested after over 500 fentanyl-laced pills found scattered in car during traffic stop, officials say

Hermand Gatewood
Hermand Gatewood(Morgan City Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department arrested a woman during a traffic stop after officers allegedly found hundreds of pressed pills containing suspected fentanyl in her possession.

Police said they stopped Hermand Gatewood, 46, on Saturday, Feb. 18, for allegedly running a stop sign and improper equipment on the vehicle. Gatewood also did not have a valid driver’s license

According to the police report, officers saw green pills scattered all over her vehicle and collected over 500 pills of suspected alprazolam that field-tested and indicated the presence of fentanyl. The total weight of the pills was over five ounces.

Fentanyl-Laced Alprazolam Pills
Fentanyl-Laced Alprazolam Pills(Morgan City Police Department)

Gatewood was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail and was booked on charges of possession of a schedule II with intention to distribute, disregard of traffic controls, improper equipment, and no driver’s license.

Her bail was set at $201,500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Hackers come after your money any way they can, and if you have a credit card, one approach is...
Watching Your Wallet: ‘BIN Attack’
Credit Cards
Watching Your Wallet: ‘BIN Attack’
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after someone shot at a church building on...
Police searching for person who fired shot at church building during service