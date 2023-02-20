SMART LIVING: How to be a morning person

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Sleep specialists from Stanford University claim that while people all have a genetic tendency to prefer morning or night, anyone can wake up earlier and enjoy doing so.

One way to better start your morning is to start with music. Starting your morning with music you enjoy releases dopamine in the brain and creates a happy feeling.

Spotify’s data team found the ideal wake up song should build gradually, be positive, and have a strong beat. Some of the top wake up songs include Colplay’s “Viva La Vida,” St. Lucia’s “Elevate,” and Avicii’s “Wake Me Up.”

While some people need a caffeine kick, others may need aroma therapy. A study by Ohio State University showed aroma therapy was 95% effective in people who used it for sleep improvement.

Experts said people can also drop the temperature in their bedroom. The National Sleep Foundation states that the best temperature for quality sleep and feeling rested in the morning is 67 degrees.

Experts said people should stay away from scrolling at least one hour before bed. If a person can’t put away a device completely, he or she should limit their exposure. Blue light can offset a person’s circadian rhythms and disrupt sleep and wake quality.

