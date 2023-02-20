Slim rain chances through Mardi Gras, with record highs possible later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to trend warmer as high pressure builds from the Gulf of Mexico and a southerly flow strengthens across the area. We’ll see a good deal of cloud cover at times today, but even with the clouds, highs will manage to reach the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 20 (WAFB)

A few stray light showers and sprinkles will be possible, but rain shouldn’t be a major issue for any Mardi Gras festivities today.

Fat Tuesday Outlook

Patchy fog isn’t out of the question to start out on Fat Tuesday, but a healthy southerly breeze should be enough to preclude any widespread fog development. Otherwise, another mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm day can be expected, with highs topping out near 80 degrees. Isolated showers are again possible, but should not be a significant issue for any area parades.

While there are no parades in Baton Rouge, krewes will roll in New Roads and White Castle on Tuesday. Dress comfortably if going to any of those parades and just understand that a brief light shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will range from the low 70s during the late morning hours to around 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Record Highs Possible Later in the Week

It only gets warmer for the mid to latter part of the week as high pressure ridges northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs in the mid 80s will be common, with upper 80s not out of the question.

A stray shower will remain possible through the end of the week, but a fairly dry pattern looks to prevail through the end of the week and into the weekend.

