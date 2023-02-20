Facebook
Police searching for person who fired shot at church building during service

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after someone shot at a church building on...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after someone shot at a church building on Tamari Drive.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Editor’s Note: Breanne Bizette will have more tonight on 9News at 6.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after someone shot at a church building filled with people.

It happened on Tamari Drive near Florida Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, Feb. 19.

According to BPRD, a person in a dark colored vehicle was passing by shooting in the air and turned the gun toward the church, firing one shot that struck the building.

There were about 50 to 60 people inside the church, which is called Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes Una Voz De Alerta, police said.

Nobody was hurt, officials confirmed.

Police said they do not know if it was a targeted event or just a random act.

BRPD is still searching for the person responsible. Anyone with information about this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

