Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police arrest 2 suspects in St. Gabriel shooting Sunday

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near Landry and 4th Street. Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with conditions unknown.

Officials added two suspects tried to flee the scene but were later detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Thibodaux parade
Mardi Gras parades roll through Thibodaux on Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Possible record heat to end this week
Krewe of Comogo Parade
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine
File - police lights
Four women shot along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say