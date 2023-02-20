Police arrest 2 suspects in St. Gabriel shooting Sunday

ST GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near Landry and 4th Street. Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with conditions unknown.

Officials added two suspects tried to flee the scene but were later detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

