Police arrest 2 suspects in St. Gabriel shooting Sunday
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 19.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near Landry and 4th Street. Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital with conditions unknown.
Officials added two suspects tried to flee the scene but were later detained.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.