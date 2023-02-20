Mardi Gras parades roll through Thibodaux on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Down on the bayou, two parades rolled through the streets of Thibodaux on Sunday, February 19.

The Krewe of Cleophas got the day started at 12:30 p.m. when it made the 8-plus mile parade route around town.

Immediately following Cleophas was Thibodaux’s oldest Mardi Gras Krewe Chronos.

Both parades started and ended on the campus of Nicholls State University.

