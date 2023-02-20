Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mardi Gras parades roll through Thibodaux on Sunday

Thibodaux parade
Thibodaux parade(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Down on the bayou, two parades rolled through the streets of Thibodaux on Sunday, February 19.

The Krewe of Cleophas got the day started at 12:30 p.m. when it made the 8-plus mile parade route around town.

Immediately following Cleophas was Thibodaux’s oldest Mardi Gras Krewe Chronos.

Both parades started and ended on the campus of Nicholls State University.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Possible record heat to end this week
Krewe of Comogo Parade
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine
Police Lights
Police arrest 2 suspects in St. Gabriel shooting Sunday
File - police lights
Four women shot along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say