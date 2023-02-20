Facebook
LSU’s Sydney Berzon named SEC Freshman of the Week

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference has announced its weekly accolades for the past weekend and LSU’s Sydney Berzon was named the SEC Freshman of the Week the league announced on Monday, Feb. 20.

Berzon, went undefeated with a 2-0 record with a 0.68 ERA and earned a save over 10.1 innings of work. Berzon struck out nine in the three appearances, including a season-high six against Central Arkansas on Feb. 19.

This is the first award that Berzon has won this season. She leads the SEC with three saves and is No. 4 in the SEC in ERA at 0.39 over 18 innings.

