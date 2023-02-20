LSU’s Sydney Berzon named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference has announced its weekly accolades for the past weekend and LSU’s Sydney Berzon was named the SEC Freshman of the Week the league announced on Monday, Feb. 20.

🔥 Freshman Flame Thrower



Sydney Berzon is this week's SEC Freshman of the Week!



📄: https://t.co/s0Y3gjjIB5#InOurElement pic.twitter.com/XlK20gJLuf — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 20, 2023

Berzon, went undefeated with a 2-0 record with a 0.68 ERA and earned a save over 10.1 innings of work. Berzon struck out nine in the three appearances, including a season-high six against Central Arkansas on Feb. 19.

This is the first award that Berzon has won this season. She leads the SEC with three saves and is No. 4 in the SEC in ERA at 0.39 over 18 innings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.