LSU stays at No. 5 after beating Ole Miss, Florida
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team did not move out of its spot in the AP Top 25 after bouncing back to win its next two games following its first loss of the season.
The Tigers remained at No. 5.
The top three teams - South Carolina, Indiana, and Stanford - also stayed ranked the same but UConn moved up two spots to No. 4.
