LSU announces how fans can watch baseball Tigers in Round Rock Classic

LSU head coach Jay Johnson and outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)
LSU head coach Jay Johnson and outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team will participate in the Round Rock Classic in Texas over the weekend, so fans not making the trip can only watch the games online.

LSU said all games will be streamed online by D1 Baseball via a pay-per-view subscription service.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the service.

LSU will face Kansas State on Friday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. The Tigers will then take on Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. They will close out the tournament against Sam Houston on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m.

